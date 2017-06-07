Neuroscience

Definition

Neuroscience is a multidisciplinary science that is concerned with the study of the structure and function of the nervous system. It encompasses the evolution, development, cellular and molecular biology, physiology, anatomy and pharmacology of the nervous system, as well as computational, behavioural and cognitive neuroscience.

  • Reviews |

    Existing pain therapies are often inadequate or associated with side effects. Here, Woolf and colleagues discuss new and existing strategies for the development of improved pain therapeutics, highlighting key challenges and considerations in the clinical development of novel analgesics.

    • Ajay S. Yekkirala
    • , David P. Roberson
    • , Bruce P. Bean
    •  & Clifford J. Woolf
    Nature Reviews Drug Discovery

  • Reviews |

    Parkinson disease is often characterized as a disorder of movement; however, it is also associated with many non-motor features, some of which appear early in the disease course. In this article, Schapira and colleagues provide an overview of these diverse features and their neurobiological basis.

    • Anthony H.V. Schapira
    • , K. Ray Chaudhuri
    •  & Peter Jenner
    Nature Reviews Neuroscience

  • Research | | open

    How the brain evaluates options to make a reward-based choice is unclear. Here, authors show that, prior to choice, neural activity patterns to the potential outcomes are reactivated in macaque orbitofrontal cortex, in a way that reflects the unique event sequences leading up to the outcomes.

    • Maya Zhe Wang
    •  & Benjamin Y. Hayden
    Nature Communications 8, 15821

  • Research | | open

    Motor learning induces structural and functional reorganization in upper layers of motor cortex. Here the authors show that neuronal ensembles in the output layer 5b exhibit temporal dynamics during skilled learning that progressively becomes well-aligned to movement in a dopamine dependent manner.

    • Qian Li
    • , Ho Ko
    • , Zhong-Ming Qian
    • , Leo Y. C. Yan
    • , Danny C. W. Chan
    • , Gordon Arbuthnott
    • , Ya Ke
    •  & Wing-Ho Yung
    Nature Communications 8, 15834

  • Research |

    Global mapping shows that mouse retinal neurons prefer visual motion produced when the animal moves along two behaviourally relevant axes, allowing the encoding of the animal’s every translation and rotation.

    • Shai Sabbah
    • , John A. Gemmer
    • , Ananya Bhatia-Lin
    • , Gabrielle Manoff
    • , Gabriel Castro
    • , Jesse K. Siegel
    • , Nathan Jeffery
    •  & David M. Berson
    Nature
