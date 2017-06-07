News and Views |
Neuroscience is a multidisciplinary science that is concerned with the study of the structure and function of the nervous system. It encompasses the evolution, development, cellular and molecular biology, physiology, anatomy and pharmacology of the nervous system, as well as computational, behavioural and cognitive neuroscience.
Breaking barriers to novel analgesic drug development
Existing pain therapies are often inadequate or associated with side effects. Here, Woolf and colleagues discuss new and existing strategies for the development of improved pain therapeutics, highlighting key challenges and considerations in the clinical development of novel analgesics.
Non-motor features of Parkinson disease
Parkinson disease is often characterized as a disorder of movement; however, it is also associated with many non-motor features, some of which appear early in the disease course. In this article, Schapira and colleagues provide an overview of these diverse features and their neurobiological basis.
Functional consequences of neuropeptide and small-molecule co-transmission
Small-molecule–neuropeptide co-transmission is pervasive throughout the nervous system of all animals. In this Review, Nusbaum, Blitz and Marder discuss how co-transmission is an important source for the considerable flexibility that has been established for synapses, circuits and behaviour.
Reactivation of associative structure specific outcome responses during prospective evaluation in reward-based choices
How the brain evaluates options to make a reward-based choice is unclear. Here, authors show that, prior to choice, neural activity patterns to the potential outcomes are reactivated in macaque orbitofrontal cortex, in a way that reflects the unique event sequences leading up to the outcomes.Nature Communications 8, 15821
Refinement of learned skilled movement representation in motor cortex deep output layer
Motor learning induces structural and functional reorganization in upper layers of motor cortex. Here the authors show that neuronal ensembles in the output layer 5b exhibit temporal dynamics during skilled learning that progressively becomes well-aligned to movement in a dopamine dependent manner.Nature Communications 8, 15834
A retinal code for motion along the gravitational and body axes
Global mapping shows that mouse retinal neurons prefer visual motion produced when the animal moves along two behaviourally relevant axes, allowing the encoding of the animal’s every translation and rotation.
Learning and memory: When novel becomes familiar
The transition from an odour being novel to being familiar in Drosophila Melanogaster involves dopaminergic modulation of the kenyon cell–α′3 mushroom body output neuron synapse in the fly mushroom body.
Vision: These retinas are made for walkin'
Measurements of the activity of neurons called direction-selective ganglion cells in the mouse retina explain how visual motion encoded by the eye maps onto body movements such as walking.
The cannabis paradox: when age matters
New evidence in mouse models reveals that exposure to Δ9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the main psychoactive component in Cannabis sativa, might improve cognitive performance in aging animals.
Patrolling monocytes sense peripheral infection and induce cytokine-mediated neuronal dysfunction
A new study reveals that virus-associated activation of a subset of circulating monocytes results in the release of the proinflammatory cytokine tumor necrosis factor (TNF)-α, which induces increased turnover of synapses in the brain and learning deficits in mice.