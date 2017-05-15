Cognitive ageing

Research | | open
- Scientific Reports 7, 1922
A chronic low dose of Δ9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) restores cognitive function in old mice
In mice aged 12–18 months, chronic administration of low-dose Δ9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) improves performance in behavioral learning and memory tasks, whereas a similar administration in younger mice (aged 2 months) impairs performance.Nature Medicine 23, 782–787
Preserved cognitive functions with age are determined by domain-dependent shifts in network responsivity
Cognitive abilities change with age, but why some decline and some do not is not clear. Here, the authors use data from the Cam-CAN cohort to show that distributed, multi-component brain responsivity and default-mode deactivation supports and characterizes preserved cognition across the adult lifespan.Nature Communications 8, 14743
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Ageing: A youthful reminderNature Reviews Drug Discovery 16, 384–385
Research Highlights |
Brain ageing: A youthful reminder
A study shows that systemic adminstration of plasma from human umbilical cord counteracts ageing-induced impairment of hippocampal function in mice and identifies a key protein in plasma that confers such effects.Nature Reviews Neuroscience 18, 322–323
News and Views |
Neuroendocrinology: Oestrogen therapy affects brain structure but not function
According to new research, oestrogen therapy in postmenopausal women is associated with ventricular enlargement and increased white matter hyperintensities in the brain, but not with cognitive decline. This disconnect between structural and functional effects suggests that brain-derived lipids can be harnessed to meet the bioenergetic demand imposed by normal cognition.Nature Reviews Neurology 12, 561–562
Research Highlights |
Learning and memory: Once upon a recent time
There is greater 'overlap' between the sets of CA1 neurons encoding temporally close memories than of neurons encoding memories temporally spaced apart; such overlap may enable linking of temporally close memories.Nature Reviews Neuroscience 17, 397
News and Views |
Dementia: The rising global tide of cognitive impairment
A new study suggests that the application of uniform diagnostic criteria for mild cognitive impairment (MCI) substantially reduces variation in MCI prevalence estimates. Refinement and harmonization of clinical and research criteria are essential milestones towards improved testing of therapeutic interventions aimed at curbing the epidemic of MCI and dementia.Nature Reviews Neurology 12, 131–132