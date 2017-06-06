Cellular neuroscience

News and Views |
- Nature Medicine 23, 661–662
Acetyl-CoA synthetase regulates histone acetylation and hippocampal memory
The metabolic enzyme acetyl coenzyme A synthetase directly regulates gene expression during memory formation by binding to specific genes and providing acetyl coenzyme A for histone acetylation.
Photoacoustic imaging of voltage responses beyond the optical diffusion limitScientific Reports 7, 2561
Thermogenetic neurostimulation with single-cell resolution
Current approaches to thermogenetic manipulation of neuronal activity lack sufficient spatiotemporal resolution. Here the authors show that neurons expressing snake TRPA1 channels are activated at high temporal resolution with IR light and this technique can be used to elicit behaviour in zebrafish larvae.Nature Communications 8, 15362
A fluoro-Nissl dye identifies pericytes as distinct vascular mural cells during in vivo brain imaging
No techniques exist for the precise identification of vascular pericytes. Here the authors identify and characterize a fluorescent dye that exclusively labels pericytes. Using this tool for intravital imaging of the mouse brain, the authors provide conclusive evidence that these cells are molecularly and functionally distinct from all other brain and vascular cells.
The cannabis paradox: when age matters
New evidence in mouse models reveals that exposure to Δ9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the main psychoactive component in Cannabis sativa, might improve cognitive performance in aging animals.Nature Medicine 23, 661–662
Cocaine, cadherins and synaptic plasticity
Addictive substances hijack the reward system partly via synaptic plasticity onto dopamine neurons. Cadherins may contribute to cocaine-evoked adaptations, supporting the notion that drug addiction is a synaptic disease.Nature Neuroscience 20, 499–501
Synaptic transmission: Recycling regulatorsNature Reviews Neuroscience 18, 130
Grid cells' need for speed
Grid-firing fields of neurons in the entorhinal cortex are thought to require inputs encoding running speed. Glutamatergic projections from the medial septum may be one of the inputs that provide these speed signals.Nature Neuroscience 20, 1–2
Neurodegenerative disease: Probing prions
Synaptic transmission: Separating transmission modes