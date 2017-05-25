Neural circuits

News and Views |
Featured
- Nature Neuroscience 20, 765–767
News and Views |
A cell-type-specific jolt for motor disorders
Latest Research and Reviews
Reviews |
Functional consequences of neuropeptide and small-molecule co-transmission
Small-molecule–neuropeptide co-transmission is pervasive throughout the nervous system of all animals. In this Review, Nusbaum, Blitz and Marder discuss how co-transmission is an important source for the considerable flexibility that has been established for synapses, circuits and behaviour.
Research | | open
Dendro-dendritic cholinergic excitation controls dendritic spike initiation in retinal ganglion cells
Neural computations performed by the retinal microcircuit have been extensively studied. Here the authors report using dendritic recordings that the direction selective responses of retinal ganglion cells are controlled by dendro-dendritic cholinergic excitation from starburst amacrine cells.Nature Communications 8, 15683
Research |
Rich cell-type-specific network topology in neocortical microcircuitry
To unravel structural regularities in neocortical networks, Gal et al. analyzed a biologically constrained model of a neocortical microcircuit. Using extended graph theory, they found multiple cell-type-specific wiring features, including small-word and rich-club topologies that might contribute to the large repertoire of computations performed by the neocortex.
Research | | open
Serotonin modulates a depression-like state in Drosophila responsive to lithium treatment
Features of major depressive disorder including lack of motivation, sleep disruption and cognitive deficit have been modelled in rodents. Here, the authors develop a new method to elicit a depression-like state in Drosophila, and uncover separable roles for different serotonin receptors in depression-like behaviour.Nature Communications 8, 15738
Research |
Dynamic corticostriatal activity biases social bonding in monogamous female prairie voles
In a prairie vole (Microtus ochrogaster) model of social bonding, a functional circuit from the prefrontal cortex to nucleus accumbens is dynamically modulated to enhance females’ affiliative behaviour towards a partner.Nature 546, 297–301
News and Comment
News and Views |
Fear from the bottom up
Two groups demonstrate the importance of inputs from the amygdala to the medial prefrontal cortex for signaling aversion across a range of behaviors and motivational drives.Nature Neuroscience 20, 765–767
News and Views |
A cell-type-specific jolt for motor disorders
Manipulating the activity of a subpopulation of external globus pallidus neurons with optogenetic deep brain stimulation ameliorates motor deficits in a mouse model of Parkinson's disease.
Research Highlights |
Sleep: Dream a little dreamNature Reviews Neuroscience 18, 324
Research Highlights |
Neural circuits: Itch transmissionNature Reviews Neuroscience 18, 266
News and Views |
A neuronal mechanism for recall of bad events
Hippocampal place cells are traditionally thought to represent locations where animals currently are or predict where they are headed. However, new results reveal that place cells also represent distant places that are actively avoided.Nature Neuroscience 20, 501–503
News and Views |
Rodent see, rodent fear
To learn from others' experience, one must link environmental conditions with social cues. A specific amygdala circuit underlies social learning of fear, and targeted activation normalizes behavior in a rodent model of autism.Nature Neuroscience 20, 381–382