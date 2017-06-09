Myelin biology and repair

Definition

Myelin biology and repair refers to the science of myelin physiology, manufacture, and how myelin damage in either the peripheral or central nervous systems can be repaired. Myelin – produced by Schwann cells in the periphery and oligodendrocytes in the CNS – is defective in diseases such as multiple sclerosis, and many myelin repair strategies aim to mitigate this damage.

Latest Research and Reviews

All Research & Reviews

News and Comment

All News & Comment