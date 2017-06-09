Myelin biology and repair
Myelin biology and repair refers to the science of myelin physiology, manufacture, and how myelin damage in either the peripheral or central nervous systems can be repaired. Myelin – produced by Schwann cells in the periphery and oligodendrocytes in the CNS – is defective in diseases such as multiple sclerosis, and many myelin repair strategies aim to mitigate this damage.
Multiple sclerosis: Perinatal risk factors for paediatric MSNature Reviews Neurology 13, 318
CD6 targetingNature Immunology 18, 373
Comorbidity in multiple sclerosis: implications for patient care
Comorbidity is common in multiple sclerosis (MS). In this Opinion article, Ruth Ann Marrie discusses how comorbidity affects diagnosis, progression, mortality, and health-related quality of life in patients with MS, and how clinicians should incorporate the prevention and management of comorbidities when treating MS.Nature Reviews Neurology 13, 375–382
Multiple sclerosis: Stem cell treatment suppresses multiple sclerosis in the long termNature Reviews Neurology 13, 195