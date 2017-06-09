Feeding behaviour

Latest Research and Reviews
Research |
Cancer-induced anorexia and malaise are mediated by CGRP neurons in the parabrachial nucleus
Most cancer patients experience loss of appetite and feelings of illness, which contribute to cancer-related deaths and morbidity. The authors demonstrate that, in mice, activation of a subset of neurons in the parabrachial nucleus mediate cancer-induced anorexia and associated sickness behaviors.
News and Comment
Comments and Opinion |
Food addiction and obesity: unnecessary medicalization of hedonic overeating
The concept of food addiction as an explanation for the rise in obesity has become increasingly popular. In this Opinion article, Graham Finlayson critically evaluates the food addiction hypothesis and highlights several problems with its use.
Research Highlights |
Liver: FGF21 — the cause of having a 'sweet tooth'?
News and Views |
PCOS: Animal models for PCOS — not the real thing
Although animal models have been used to understand the aetiologies of polycystic ovary syndrome, these models are possibly not the best tool to study the underlying causes of this syndrome, as the disorder is uniquely human and does not occur naturally in animals. A recent study illustrates this point.
Research Highlights |
Adipose tissue: Macrophage retention inhibits beige adipogenesis in obesityNature Reviews Endocrinology 13, 313
Research Highlights |
Rheumatoid arthritis: Obesity skews markers of inflammationNature Reviews Rheumatology 13, 323