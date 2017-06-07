Social behaviour

Research | | open
Latest Research and Reviews
- Scientific Reports 7, 2963
Research |
Dynamic corticostriatal activity biases social bonding in monogamous female prairie voles
In a prairie vole (Microtus ochrogaster) model of social bonding, a functional circuit from the prefrontal cortex to nucleus accumbens is dynamically modulated to enhance females’ affiliative behaviour towards a partner.Nature 546, 297–301
News and Comment
Comments and Opinion |
How and why do T cells and their derived cytokines affect the injured and healthy brain?
Recent evidence suggests that T cells and their derived cytokines affect the brain in disease and health. In this Opinion article, Kipnis and colleagues describe their effects and possible underlying mechanisms, and propose an evolutionary model to explain why the T cell-derived cytokine interferon-γ has both pro-social and immune effects.Nature Reviews Neuroscience 18, 375–384
News and Views |
Neuroscience: Social networks in the brain
Functional magnetic resonance imaging and social network analysis show that on viewing familiar individuals in a small social network, the brain activates regions critical for inferring mental states and intentions, as well as regions associated with spatial navigation and psychological distance.Nature Human Behaviour 1, 0104
News and Views |
Cognitive science: Modelling theory of mind
The assumption of rationality is at the heart of action explanations. A Bayesian model of theory of mind, which explicitly relies on this assumption, can predict with high accuracy the inferences that people make about the mental states underlying others’ actions.Nature Human Behaviour 1, 0066
News and Views |
Setting the mood for love
McHenry and colleagues delineate a neural circuit controlling female sexual behavior. These experiments shed light on how the brain optimizes reproductive behavior to coincide with phases of peak fertility.Nature Neuroscience 20, 379–380
News and Views |
The slippery slope of dishonesty
Recent experiments suggest that dishonesty can escalate from small levels to ever-larger ones along a 'slippery slope'. Activity in bilateral amygdala tracks this gradual adaptation to repeated acts of self-serving dishonesty.Nature Neuroscience 19, 1543–1544
News |
Viewpoints: Dialogues on the functional role of the ventromedial prefrontal cortex
The ventromedial prefrontal cortex is attributed with various functions during valuation, affect regulation and social cognition. Nature Neuroscience asked a moderator to lead researchers in a dialogue on shared and distinct viewpoints of this region's roles.Nature Neuroscience 19, 1545–1552