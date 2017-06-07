Social behaviour

Definition

Latest Research and Reviews

All Research & Reviews

News and Comment

  • Comments and Opinion |

    Recent evidence suggests that T cells and their derived cytokines affect the brain in disease and health. In this Opinion article, Kipnis and colleagues describe their effects and possible underlying mechanisms, and propose an evolutionary model to explain why the T cell-derived cytokine interferon-γ has both pro-social and immune effects.

    • Anthony J. Filiano
    • , Sachin P. Gadani
    •  & Jonathan Kipnis
    Nature Reviews Neuroscience 18, 375–384

  • News and Views |

    Functional magnetic resonance imaging and social network analysis show that on viewing familiar individuals in a small social network, the brain activates regions critical for inferring mental states and intentions, as well as regions associated with spatial navigation and psychological distance.

    • James P. Curley
    •  & Kevin N. Ochsner
    Nature Human Behaviour 1, 0104

  • News and Views |

    The assumption of rationality is at the heart of action explanations. A Bayesian model of theory of mind, which explicitly relies on this assumption, can predict with high accuracy the inferences that people make about the mental states underlying others’ actions.

    • Gergely Csibra
    Nature Human Behaviour 1, 0066

  • News and Views |

    McHenry and colleagues delineate a neural circuit controlling female sexual behavior. These experiments shed light on how the brain optimizes reproductive behavior to coincide with phases of peak fertility.

    • Gül Dölen
    Nature Neuroscience 20, 379–380

  • News and Views |

    Recent experiments suggest that dishonesty can escalate from small levels to ever-larger ones along a 'slippery slope'. Activity in bilateral amygdala tracks this gradual adaptation to repeated acts of self-serving dishonesty.

    • Jan B Engelmann
    •  & Ernst Fehr
    Nature Neuroscience 19, 1543–1544

  • News |

    The ventromedial prefrontal cortex is attributed with various functions during valuation, affect regulation and social cognition. Nature Neuroscience asked a moderator to lead researchers in a dialogue on shared and distinct viewpoints of this region's roles.

    • Mauricio R Delgado
    • , Jennifer S Beer
    • , Lesley K Fellows
    • , Scott A Huettel
    • , Michael L Platt
    • , Gregory J Quirk
    •  & Daniela Schiller
    Nature Neuroscience 19, 1545–1552
All News & Comment