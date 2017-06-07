Sexual behaviour

Latest Research and Reviews
An overview of female-to-male gender-confirming surgery
Gender transition can substantially improve quality-of-life in individuals with gender dysphoria, and various surgical options are available for female-to-male (FtM) transition, including facial and chest masculinization, body contouring, and genital surgery. In this Review, the authors describe the management of these patients, with a particular emphasis on the surgical techniques used, and consider developments that might improve outcomes for FtM patients in the future.
Sex differences in microglial CX3CR1 signalling determine obesity susceptibility in mice
Unlike males, female mice are resistant to hypothalamic inflammation and weight gain when fed a high-fat diet. Here, the authors reveal sex-specific regulation of hypothalamic microglial activation through CX3CR1 signalling, providing a potential mechanism for differential susceptibility to diet-induced obesity.Nature Communications 8, 14556
Hormonal gain control of a medial preoptic area social reward circuit
Social behaviors require neural circuits to process social cues and orchestrate motivational states. This study identifies a subpopulation of hypothalamic neurons expressing neurotensin that are engaged by social and hormonal signals. These neurons project to midbrain dopaminergic reward systems to promote and reinforce social and motivated behavior in a hormone-sensitive manner.Nature Neuroscience 20, 449–458
Setting the mood for love
McHenry and colleagues delineate a neural circuit controlling female sexual behavior. These experiments shed light on how the brain optimizes reproductive behavior to coincide with phases of peak fertility.Nature Neuroscience 20, 379–380
RNA modification: Reading Sex-lethalNature Chemical Biology 13, 129
Brain imaging: Cross-sex hormones alter grey matter structuresNature Reviews Endocrinology 12, 686
Sepsis: Vasopressin: a first-line agent for septic shock?
Noradrenaline is the currently recommended first-line vasopressor agent for patients with refractory septic shock. Although vasopressin adjunct therapy might be beneficial, new data from the VANISH trial do not support use of vasopressin as a first-line agent in these patients.Nature Reviews Nephrology 12, 718–719
Female sexual dysfunction: a call to arms for collaboration to understand the sexological elephantNature Reviews Urology 13, 365–366
Gut–brain communication: Making friends with microbes
In mice, maternal obesity induces differences in the gut microbiota of the offspring that can affect the development of social behaviour.Nature Reviews Neuroscience 17, 533