Neurogenesis
Neurogenesis is the formation of neurons from neural stem cells occurring during embryonic development and throughout adult life. During neurogenesis, neural stem cells divide and differentiate to form mature neurons. Mature neurons do not divide and carry extensions such as axons and dendrites, allowing them to send and receive electrical pulses.
Latest Research and Reviews
Reviews |
Adult hippocampal neurogenesis and cognitive flexibility — linking memory and mood
In this Review, Anacker and Hen explore how regulation of dentate gyrus function by adult hippocampal neurogenesis may link the memory and mood functions of the hippocampus. They also examine the potential of targeting such regulation for mood disorders.Nature Reviews Neuroscience 18, 335–346
Research |
Shh-mediated centrosomal recruitment of PKA promotes symmetric proliferative neuroepithelial cell division
Saade et al. show that Shh activation promotes symmetric pericentrin-mediated docking of PKA to centrosomes and the expansion of the motor neuron progenitor pool through symmetric proliferative divisions.Nature Cell Biology 19, 493–503
Research |
DeActs: genetically encoded tools for perturbing the actin cytoskeleton in single cells
DeActs are genetically encoded tools that perturb the actin cytoskeleton. In contrast to drugs such as latrunculin, they can be targeted to specific cell types, which is demonstrated in the developing mouse brain and in Caenorhabditis elegans.Nature Methods 14, 479–482
News and Comment
News and Views |
Endocrine disruptors: Chemical contaminants — a toxic mixture for neurodevelopment
A mixture of chemicals commonly detected in human amniotic fluid has been found to perturb thyroid signalling, development of neurons and glia in the brain, and behavioural outcomes in offspring, when tested in a frog model of embryogenesis. The findings show the exquisite sensitivity of the developing organism to environmental contaminants.Nature Reviews Endocrinology 13, 322–323
Research Highlights |
Neural development: The river runs through itNature Reviews Neuroscience 17, 739
Research Highlights |
Adult neurogenesis: Encouraging integration
Adult neurogenesis in the hippocampus is regulated by existing hippocampal connectivity and can be manipulated to enhance memory function in aged mice.Nature Reviews Neuroscience 17, 669
News |
Stem cells: a dish of neurons
Labs can generate neurons from pluripotent stem cells to study basic biology and to model disease. Protocols are getting more robust, and labs add personal preferences.Nature Methods 13, 617–622