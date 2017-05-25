News and Views |
- Nature Neuroscience 20, 763–765
Refinement of learned skilled movement representation in motor cortex deep output layer
Motor learning induces structural and functional reorganization in upper layers of motor cortex. Here the authors show that neuronal ensembles in the output layer 5b exhibit temporal dynamics during skilled learning that progressively becomes well-aligned to movement in a dopamine dependent manner.Nature Communications 8, 15834
Ebbinghaus figures that deceive the eye do not necessarily deceive the handScientific Reports 7, 3112
A cell-type-specific jolt for motor disorders
Manipulating the activity of a subpopulation of external globus pallidus neurons with optogenetic deep brain stimulation ameliorates motor deficits in a mouse model of Parkinson's disease.Nature Neuroscience 20, 763–765
Working memory: Persistence is key
Three studies demonstrate that thalamocortical connections are necessary to maintain cortical delay activity in mice.
Neuroprosthetics: Restoring multi-joint motor control
An intracortical brain–computer interface combined with functional electrical stimulation allows an individual with traumatic spinal cord injury to perform coordinated reaching and grasping movements.Nature Biomedical Engineering 1, 0073
Cerebellum: The little learning brain
Two recent studies report changes in the activity of cerebellar granule cells during two different types of learning, providing insights into the function of these cells.Nature Reviews Neuroscience 18, 263
Spinal cord injury: Insights into life expectancy after spinal cord injuryNature Reviews Neurology 13, 258
Motor neuron disease: Communication for completely locked-in patientsNature Reviews Neurology 13, 130