- Nature Neuroscience 20, 765–767
Cancer-induced anorexia and malaise are mediated by CGRP neurons in the parabrachial nucleus
Most cancer patients experience loss of appetite and feelings of illness, which contribute to cancer-related deaths and morbidity. The authors demonstrate that, in mice, activation of a subset of neurons in the parabrachial nucleus mediate cancer-induced anorexia and associated sickness behaviors.
Endogenous opioids regulate social threat learning in humans
Though humans often learn about negative outcomes from observing the response of others, the neurochemistry underlying this learning is unknown. Here, authors show that blocking opioid receptors enhances social threat learning and describe the brain regions underlying this effect.Nature Communications 8, 15495
Amygdalar Endothelin-1 Regulates Pyramidal Neuron Excitability and Affects AnxietyScientific Reports 7, 2316
Fear from the bottom up
Two groups demonstrate the importance of inputs from the amygdala to the medial prefrontal cortex for signaling aversion across a range of behaviors and motivational drives.Nature Neuroscience 20, 765–767
Working memory: Persistence is key
Three studies demonstrate that thalamocortical connections are necessary to maintain cortical delay activity in mice.
Working memory: Keeping short-term memories alive
Different interneuron populations modulate delay activity representing action plans in the dorsomedial prefrontal cortex.Nature Reviews Neuroscience 18, 324
Algorithms for survival: a comparative perspective on emotions
There is little agreement on the definition of emotions or the neural mechanisms by which they are realized. Bach and Dayan here use decision theory to shed light on the nature and implementation of the algorithms that underlie emotion-related behaviours.Nature Reviews Neuroscience 18, 311–319
Behavioural neuroscience: Right on (social) cue
Prefrontal cortex: Down in front