Glial biology

- Nature Neuroscience 20, 762–763
Rapamycin Attenuates Acute Seizure-induced Astrocyte Injury in Mice in VivoScientific Reports 7, 2868
TRPV1 channels are critical brain inflammation detectors and neuropathic pain biomarkers in mice
TRPV1 is known to be expressed in peripheral structures and the spinal cord, especially for pain processing. Here the authors show that in the brain, in particular the anterior cingulate cortex, TRPV1 is functionally expressed in microglia; stimulation of TRPV1 activates microglia, which in turn affects glutamatergic neurotransmission.Nature Communications 8, 15292
Progranulin deficiency causes the retinal ganglion cell loss during developmentScientific Reports 7, 1679
Microglial confetti party
Microglia are highly heterogeneous and plastic. However, the dynamics of their turnover have been difficult to visualize. A new multicolor reporter system reveals a plastic but stable network of microglia during health and disease.Nature Neuroscience 20, 762–763
Neuron—glia interactions: Waking the synapse
Wakefulness influences synaptic function in the hippocampus through the modulation of NMDA receptor co-agonist availability by astrocytes.
Demyelinating disease: Astrocyte stress precedes demyelination in cerebral X-ALDNature Reviews Neurology 13, 259
Circadian rhythms: Astrocytes keep time
Astrocytic–neuronal signalling in the dorsal suprachiasmatic nucleus is essential for the maintenance of circadian timekeeping.
Techniques: A two-step method to make microglia
A new study describes a method for differentiating human and murine induced pluripotent stem cells into microglia-like cells.
Glucose utilization: still in the synapse
Many people still associate brain glucose metabolism with neurons. A new report shows that stimulation of astrocytic glutamate uptake increases glucose utilization, suggesting that astrocytes play a major role in the glucose uptake signal. However, this still reflects synaptic activity.Nature Neuroscience 20, 382–384