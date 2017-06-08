Neuro–vascular interactions
Neuro–vascular interactions are the interactions between blood vessels in the brain and their adjacent neurons, and are regulated by complex interactions between endothelial cells, pericytes, fibroblasts, neurons and glia. They regulate blood flow and provide vital support for brain development and neuronal function. Defective neuro–vascular function is associated with a variety of neurological disorders.
Exercise induces cerebral VEGF and angiogenesis via the lactate receptor HCAR1
Physical exercise promotes brain angiogenesis through an unknown signalling cascade. Morland et al. identify the elusive muscle-brain communication and show that lactate produced by muscle activity binds to its receptor HCAR1 in brain vessel-surrounding cells, stimulating VEGF production and brain angiogenesis.Nature Communications 8, 15557
Cerebral blood flow regulation and neurovascular dysfunction in Alzheimer disease
Cerebral blood flow regulation is essential for normal brain function. In this Review, Kisler and colleagues examine the cellular and molecular mechanisms that underlie cerebral blood flow regulation at the arteriole and capillary level, and how neurovascular dysfunction contributes to neurodegenerative disorders such as Alzheimer disease.
A fluoro-Nissl dye identifies pericytes as distinct vascular mural cells during in vivo brain imaging
No techniques exist for the precise identification of vascular pericytes. Here the authors identify and characterize a fluorescent dye that exclusively labels pericytes. Using this tool for intravital imaging of the mouse brain, the authors provide conclusive evidence that these cells are molecularly and functionally distinct from all other brain and vascular cells.
Non-invasive measurement of a metabolic marker of infant brain functionScientific Reports 7, 1330
Upstream current for a downstream flow
Capillary endothelial cells sense neuronal activity-evoked increases in extracellular K+ via KIR2.1 inwardly rectifying K+ channels. The ensuing hyperpolarization travels upstream along the vascular network, reaching arterioles and evoking vasodilation.Nature Neuroscience 20, 631–633
Astrocyte endfeet march to the beat of different vessels
During synaptic activation, the function of astrocyte endfeet depends on the vascular target: at the capillary, but not at the arteriole, a newly described P2X1R–phospholipase D2 pathway modulates prostaglandin E2 release and vessel dilation.Nature Neuroscience 19, 1539–1541
Neurophysiology: Going with the flowNature Reviews Neuroscience 17, 400
In vivo imaging of oligodendrocytes with sulforhodamine 101Nature Methods 11, 1081–1082
The vascular neural network—a new paradigm in stroke pathophysiology
The neurovascular unit is a key concept in stroke medicine that for many years has been defined as the endothelial cells, neurons and glia surrounding cerebral capillaries. In this Perspectives article, the authors expand this concept to encompass more-distant circulation, smooth muscle cells and perivascular innervation. This 'neural vascular network' in turn points to new strategies for stroke therapy.Nature Reviews Neurology 8, 711–716