Neuro–vascular interactions

Definition

Neuro–vascular interactions are the interactions between blood vessels in the brain and their adjacent neurons, and are regulated by complex interactions between endothelial cells, pericytes, fibroblasts, neurons and glia. They regulate blood flow and provide vital support for brain development and neuronal function. Defective neuro–vascular function is associated with a variety of neurological disorders.

