Ion channels in the nervous system

Research |
PD-L1 inhibits acute and chronic pain by suppressing nociceptive neuron activity via PD-1
The authors identify programmed cell death ligand-1 (PD-L1), an immunity suppressor produced by cancer cells, as a new pain inhibitor and a neuromodulator. They report that PD-L1 is produced by melanoma and normal neural tissues and that it inhibits acute and chronic pain. Via activation of PD-1, its receptor, PD-L1 decreases the excitability of nociceptive neurons in mouse and human dorsal root ganglia.