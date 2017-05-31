Research |
Guided self-organization and cortical plate formation in human brain organoids
Engineering human brain organoids with floating scaffolds enhances the maturity and reproducibility of cortical tissue structure.
Stem cells in the nervous system are self-renewing cells that have the capacity to produce all, or a restricted set of, the neural cell types (neurons and glia) in the nervous system. Stem cells can be found in the developing and adult nervous system.
Research |
Research |
Human pluripotent stem cells were used to develop dorsal and ventral forebrain 3D spheroids, which can be assembled to study interneuron migration and to derive a functionally integrated forebrain system with cortical interneurons and glutamatergic neurons.
Research |
Long-term cultures of human brain organoids display a high degree of cellular diversity, mature spontaneous neuronal networks and are sensitive to light.
Research |
The Huntington's disease (HD) induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) consortium describe the combined use of differentiated patient-derived iPSCs and systems biology to discover underlying mechanisms in HD. They identify neurodevelopmental deficits in HD cells that can be corrected in cells and in vivo with a small molecule.
Research Highlights |
In a new, chimeric model of Alzheimer disease (AD), in which human neurons were transplanted into an AD mouse model, amyloid-β-related pathology was associated with robust degeneration of the human neurons but no neurofibrillary tangle formation.
Research Highlights |
Two groups use cerebral organoids to model brain development and disease.
News and Views |
A new study presents a protocol to differentiate human induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) into microglia that closely resemble their in vivo counterparts. These cells offer an exciting new tool for learning more about the role of microglia in disease.
Research Highlights |
News |
News and Views |
A method for generating serotonin raphe neurons in vitro will aid the study of genetic variants and drugs that modulate serotonin activity.