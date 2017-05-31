Stem cells in the nervous system

Definition

Stem cells in the nervous system are self-renewing cells that have the capacity to produce all, or a restricted set of, the neural cell types (neurons and glia) in the nervous system. Stem cells can be found in the developing and adult nervous system.

Latest Research and Reviews

    Human pluripotent stem cells were used to develop dorsal and ventral forebrain 3D spheroids, which can be assembled to study interneuron migration and to derive a functionally integrated forebrain system with cortical interneurons and glutamatergic neurons.

    • Fikri Birey
    • , Jimena Andersen
    • , Christopher D. Makinson
    • , Saiful Islam
    • , Wu Wei
    • , Nina Huber
    • , H. Christina Fan
    • , Kimberly R. Cordes Metzler
    • , Georgia Panagiotakos
    • , Nicholas Thom
    • , Nancy A. O’Rourke
    • , Lars M. Steinmetz
    • , Jonathan A. Bernstein
    • , Joachim Hallmayer
    • , John R. Huguenard
    •  & Sergiu P. Paşca
    Nature 545, 54–59

    Long-term cultures of human brain organoids display a high degree of cellular diversity, mature spontaneous neuronal networks and are sensitive to light.

    • Giorgia Quadrato
    • , Tuan Nguyen
    • , Evan Z. Macosko
    • , John L. Sherwood
    • , Sung Min Yang
    • , Daniel R. Berger
    • , Natalie Maria
    • , Jorg Scholvin
    • , Melissa Goldman
    • , Justin P. Kinney
    • , Edward S. Boyden
    • , Jeff W. Lichtman
    • , Ziv M. Williams
    • , Steven A. McCarroll
    •  & Paola Arlotta
    Nature 545, 48–53

    The Huntington's disease (HD) induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) consortium describe the combined use of differentiated patient-derived iPSCs and systems biology to discover underlying mechanisms in HD. They identify neurodevelopmental deficits in HD cells that can be corrected in cells and in vivo with a small molecule.

    • The HD iPSC Consortium
    • , Ryan G Lim
    • , Lisa L Salazar
    • , Daniel K Wilton
    • , Alvin R King
    • , Jennifer T Stocksdale
    • , Delaram Sharifabad
    • , Alice L Lau
    • , Beth Stevens
    • , Jack C Reidling
    • , Sara T Winokur
    • , Malcolm S Casale
    • , Leslie M Thompson
    • , Mónica Pardo
    • , A Gerardo García Díaz-Barriga
    • , Marco Straccia
    • , Phil Sanders
    • , Jordi Alberch
    • , Josep M Canals
    • , Julia A Kaye
    • , Mariah Dunlap
    • , Lisa Jo
    • , Hanna May
    • , Elliot Mount
    • , Cliff Anderson-Bergman
    • , Kelly Haston
    • , Steven Finkbeiner
    • , Amanda J Kedaigle
    • , Theresa A Gipson
    • , Ferah Yildirim
    • , Christopher W Ng
    • , Pamela Milani
    • , David E Housman
    • , Ernest Fraenkel
    • , Nicholas D Allen
    • , Paul J Kemp
    • , Ranjit Singh Atwal
    • , Marta Biagioli
    • , James F Gusella
    • , Marcy E MacDonald
    • , Sergey S Akimov
    • , Nicolas Arbez
    • , Jacqueline Stewart
    • , Christopher A Ross
    • , Virginia B Mattis
    • , Colton M Tom
    • , Loren Ornelas
    • , Anais Sahabian
    • , Lindsay Lenaeus
    • , Berhan Mandefro
    • , Dhruv Sareen
    •  & Clive N Svendsen
    Nature Neuroscience 20, 648–660
