News and Views |
Learning and memory
Learning and memory refers to the processes of acquiring, retaining and retrieving information in the central nervous system. It consists of forming stable long-term memories that include declarative (recall of events and facts) and nondeclarative (conditioning, skill learning) forms.
Featured
- Nature Medicine 23, 659–661
News and Views |
Fear from the bottom up
News and Views |
Pinging the brain to reveal hidden memories
Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
Reactivation of associative structure specific outcome responses during prospective evaluation in reward-based choices
How the brain evaluates options to make a reward-based choice is unclear. Here, authors show that, prior to choice, neural activity patterns to the potential outcomes are reactivated in macaque orbitofrontal cortex, in a way that reflects the unique event sequences leading up to the outcomes.Nature Communications 8, 15821
Research | | open
Refinement of learned skilled movement representation in motor cortex deep output layer
Motor learning induces structural and functional reorganization in upper layers of motor cortex. Here the authors show that neuronal ensembles in the output layer 5b exhibit temporal dynamics during skilled learning that progressively becomes well-aligned to movement in a dopamine dependent manner.Nature Communications 8, 15834
Research | | open
Age-related delay in visual and auditory evoked responses is mediated by white- and grey-matter differences
Neural processing speed slows with age, but the relationship between this slowing and brain atrophy is unknown. Here, authors show that age-related functional brain differences in auditory and visual processing are partly due to structural differences in the distinct brain regions underlying these processes.Nature Communications 8, 15671
Research | | open
Targeted Patching and Dendritic Ca2+ Imaging in Nonhuman Primate Brain in vivoScientific Reports 7, 2874
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Learning and memory: When novel becomes familiar
The transition from an odour being novel to being familiar in Drosophila Melanogaster involves dopaminergic modulation of the kenyon cell–α′3 mushroom body output neuron synapse in the fly mushroom body.
News and Views |
Patrolling monocytes sense peripheral infection and induce cytokine-mediated neuronal dysfunction
A new study reveals that virus-associated activation of a subset of circulating monocytes results in the release of the proinflammatory cytokine tumor necrosis factor (TNF)-α, which induces increased turnover of synapses in the brain and learning deficits in mice.Nature Medicine 23, 659–661
Research Highlights |
Ageing: A youthful reminderNature Reviews Drug Discovery 16, 384–385
News and Views |
Fear from the bottom up
Two groups demonstrate the importance of inputs from the amygdala to the medial prefrontal cortex for signaling aversion across a range of behaviors and motivational drives.
Research Highlights |
Working memory: Persistence is key
Three studies demonstrate that thalamocortical connections are necessary to maintain cortical delay activity in mice.
News and Views |
Pinging the brain to reveal hidden memories
Keeping a picture in mind requires many brain cells to actively communicate ... or does it? There might be more to working memory than neuronal chatter, and silent processes could be hiding right beneath the surface.