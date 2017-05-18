Genetics of the nervous system

Latest Research and Reviews
A rhodopsin in the brain functions in circadian photoentrainment in Drosophila
The Drosophila rhodopsin Rh7 works with cryptochrome to mediate circadian light entrainment by pacemaker neurons.Nature 545, 340–344
Developmental activities of the complement pathway in migrating neurons
Emerging evidence suggests that immune molecules play an important role in regulating brain development. Gorelik et al. show that molecules in the lectin arm of the complement pathway are expressed in the developing mouse cortex, and regulate radial migration of excitatory neurons.Nature Communications 8, 15096
Summing up the parts of the hypothalamus
A catalog of the cells found in the hypothalamic arcuate–median eminence complex provides insights into genome-wide association studies of complex traitsNature Neuroscience 20, 378–379
Schizophrenia genetics comes to translationnpj Schizophrenia 3, 11
Schizophrenia interactome: fully-labeled interactome networknpj Schizophrenia 2, 16025
Psychiatric disorders: Linking genetic risk to pruning
Structural variations in the gene encoding complement component 4 — a protein linked to synaptic refinement — are associated with an increased schizophrenia risk.Nature Reviews Neuroscience 17, 199
Gene coexpression modules in human cognition
Analysis of human hippocampus identifies two modules of coexpressed genes that are conserved throughout the human cortex and in mouse hippocampi. These modules are enriched for genetic variants associated with both cognitive phenotypes and neuropsychiatric disorders.Nature Neuroscience 19, 173–175
Transcriptional architecture of the human brain
The largest survey of gene expression ever performed in the adult human brain reveals highly stereotyped transcriptional patterning across individuals. The most stably patterned genes are enriched for neuronal annotations, disease associations, drug targets and correspond to resting state functional networks.Nature Neuroscience 18, 1699–1701