Neuronal physiology

Research | | open
Latest Research and Reviews
- Scientific Reports 7, 2874
Research | | open
Control of in vivo ictogenesis via endogenous synaptic pathwaysScientific Reports 7, 1311
Reviews |
Integration of optogenetics with complementary methodologies in systems neuroscience
Optogenetics is widely used to study the consequences of neuronal activity with high spatiotemporal precision. In this Review, Kim et al. discuss the integration of this approach with other technological and methodological advances to gain insights into neuronal function that were previously inaccessible.Nature Reviews Neuroscience 18, 222–235
News and Comment
News and Views |
Incontinence: How do β3-adrenoceptor agonists work in the bladder?
Data from an immunohistochemical study reveal abundant expression of β3-adrenoceptors on cholinergic nerves of the human urinary bladder. This finding suggests that the effects of β3-adrenoceptor agonists on overactive bladder are not mediated simply through direct inhibition of bladder smooth muscle cell excitability, but might involve a more complex mechanism, including an inhibitory effect on cholinergic nerve terminals.Nature Reviews Urology 14, 330–332
Research Highlights |
Addiction: Under a stressful influence
In rats, stress promotes alcohol use by altering chloride gradients across the membranes of GABAergic neurons in the ventral tegmental area.Nature Reviews Neuroscience 17, 741
Research Highlights |
Ion channels: A warm responseNature Reviews Neuroscience 17, 605
Research Highlights |
Urinary incontinence: Pacing bladder electrical activityNature Reviews Urology 13, 564
Research Highlights |
Neurophysiology: Local tuning of spike shape
In stellate cell axons, axon potential width is determined in a synapse-specific manner by the compartmentalized clustering of Kv3 channels.Nature Reviews Neuroscience 17, 466
News and Views |
Crash course in pallidus–habenula signaling
During cocaine withdrawal, a shift in the balance between excitatory and inhibitory inputs from globus pallidus to lateral habenula may activate habenula and contribute to the aversive 'crash' state.Nature Neuroscience 19, 981–983