Social neuroscience
Social neuroscience is a research discipline that examines how the brain mediates social processes and behaviour. A wide range of research topics are examined within this discipline, including social interactions, agency, empathy, morality, and social prejudice and affiliations.
Dynamic corticostriatal activity biases social bonding in monogamous female prairie voles
In a prairie vole (Microtus ochrogaster) model of social bonding, a functional circuit from the prefrontal cortex to nucleus accumbens is dynamically modulated to enhance females’ affiliative behaviour towards a partner.Nature 546, 297–301
Endogenous opioids regulate social threat learning in humans
Though humans often learn about negative outcomes from observing the response of others, the neurochemistry underlying this learning is unknown. Here, authors show that blocking opioid receptors enhances social threat learning and describe the brain regions underlying this effect.Nature Communications 8, 15495
Social cognition in autism: Face tuningScientific Reports 7, 2735
Moral transgressions corrupt neural representations of value
Crockett et al. used model-based fMRI to investigate the neural basis of decisions to profit from harming others vs. themselves. Most people preferred to harm themselves over others for profit. This moral preference was associated with diminished neural responses in value-sensitive brain regions to profit gained from harming others.Nature Neuroscience 20, 879–885
Neural circuits: Itch transmissionNature Reviews Neuroscience 18, 266
Neuroscience: Social networks in the brain
Functional magnetic resonance imaging and social network analysis show that on viewing familiar individuals in a small social network, the brain activates regions critical for inferring mental states and intentions, as well as regions associated with spatial navigation and psychological distance.Nature Human Behaviour 1, 0104
Behavioural neuroscience: Right on (social) cueNature Reviews Neuroscience 18, 129
Social neuroscience: Know your placeNature Human Behaviour 1, 0045
The maternal 'baby brain' revisited
Pregnancy results in changes to maternal physiology and brain that may extend into older age. New results show that pregnancy-induced reductions in gray matter volume remain 2 years after childbirth in humans.Nature Neuroscience 20, 134–135
Viewpoints: Dialogues on the functional role of the ventromedial prefrontal cortex
The ventromedial prefrontal cortex is attributed with various functions during valuation, affect regulation and social cognition. Nature Neuroscience asked a moderator to lead researchers in a dialogue on shared and distinct viewpoints of this region's roles.Nature Neuroscience 19, 1545–1552