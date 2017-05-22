Computational neuroscience
Computational neuroscience is the field of study in which mathematical tools and theories are used to investigate brain function. It can also incorporate diverse approaches from electrical engineering, computer science and physics in order to understand how the nervous system processes information.
Cross-orientation suppression in visual area V2
V2 neurons exhibit complex and diverse selectivity for visual features. Here the authors use a statistical analytical framework to model V2 responses to natural stimuli and find three organizing principles, chief among them is the cross-orientation suppression that increases response selectivity.Nature Communications 8, 15739
Measuring multisensory integration: from reaction times to spike countsScientific Reports 7, 3024
Rich cell-type-specific network topology in neocortical microcircuitry
To unravel structural regularities in neocortical networks, Gal et al. analyzed a biologically constrained model of a neocortical microcircuit. Using extended graph theory, they found multiple cell-type-specific wiring features, including small-word and rich-club topologies that might contribute to the large repertoire of computations performed by the neocortex.
Neuromorphic computation: Sparse codes from memristor grids
The adjustable resistive state of memristors makes it possible to implement sparse coding algorithms naturally and efficiently.
Navigation: Sounds like non-spatial navigation
Neurons in the hippocampus and entorhinal cortex of rats manipulating the frequency of a tone exhibit 'frequency fields', akin to place fields seen during spatial navigation.Nature Reviews Neuroscience 18, 322–323
Algorithms for survival: a comparative perspective on emotions
There is little agreement on the definition of emotions or the neural mechanisms by which they are realized. Bach and Dayan here use decision theory to shed light on the nature and implementation of the algorithms that underlie emotion-related behaviours.Nature Reviews Neuroscience 18, 311–319
Automatic tracing of ultra-volumes of neuronal images
Automated tracing algorithms can extract neuronal morphology from fluorescent or brightfield images. UltraTracer scales up the capability of existing tracing algorithms to handle datasets of ever-increasing size.Nature Methods 14, 332–333
A distributed, hierarchical and recurrent framework for reward-based choice
In this Opinion article, Hunt and Hayden highlight that many of the models for reward-based choice are based on distinct component processes that occur in series and are functionally localized. They argue that, instead, such choice emerges from repeated computations that are undertaken in many brain areas.Nature Reviews Neuroscience 18, 172–182
Neuroengineering: Deciphering neural drive
Decoding the firing of individual spinal motor neurons enables the offline control of prosthetic limbs.Nature Biomedical Engineering 1, 0034