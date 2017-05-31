Research |
Guided self-organization and cortical plate formation in human brain organoids
Engineering human brain organoids with floating scaffolds enhances the maturity and reproducibility of cortical tissue structure.
The development of the nervous system is the ongoing biological process through which nervous tissue is generated and shaped in an embryo and in postnatal and adult organisms. Understanding the cellular and molecular mechanisms that underlie neural development may also provide insight into the causes of neurodevelopmental disorders.
Purkinje cells (PCs) receive signals from different inputs through their extensively branched dendrites and dysregulation of this process leads to ataxia and other diseases. Here the authors show that the LIM-homeodomain transcription factors Lhx1 and Lhx5 govern dendritogenesis and dendritic spine morphogenesis in postnatal PCs through regulating Espin expression.
The fusion of patterned cerebral organoids into more complex structures enables modeling of inter-regional processes such as neuronal migration.
Maternal diabetes can induce neural tube defects (NTD). Here, the authors show that in mice, deletion of Prkca (encoding protein kinase C-alpha) restores autophagy, via suppression of miR-129-2 and reversal of reduced peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor c coactivator 1alpha, so reducing NTDs.
The transcription factor MYT1L contributes to the induction and maintenance of neuronal identity through the repression of multiple alternative lineages.
Two groups use cerebral organoids to model brain development and disease.