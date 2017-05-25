Gliogenesis

News and Views |
- Nature Neuroscience 20, 762–763
A new fate mapping system reveals context-dependent random or clonal expansion of microglia
Microglia can expand and divide quickly in the context of CNS pathology, but little is known about the kinetics and clonality of microgliosis. Prinz and colleagues develop a new fate mapping system to monitor microglial dynamics. Microglial self-renewal is found to be a stochastic process under steady state conditions, whereas clonal expansion is observed during disease.Nature Neuroscience 20, 793–803
Functional diversity of astrocytes in neural circuit regulation
Emerging evidence suggests that astrocytes may be as diverse in their physiological and functional characteristics as neurons. Ben Haim and Rowitch describe astrocyte heterogeneity, consider the mechanisms by which such diversity may arise and discuss the consequences of its disruption in disease.Nature Reviews Neuroscience 18, 31–41
Microglial confetti party
Microglia are highly heterogeneous and plastic. However, the dynamics of their turnover have been difficult to visualize. A new multicolor reporter system reveals a plastic but stable network of microglia during health and disease.Nature Neuroscience 20, 762–763
Repair: Mobilizing stem cells
Inhibition of GLI1 promotes the endogenous response to demyelination, including the recruitment and differentiation of neural stem cells.Nature Reviews Neuroscience 16, 646
Glia: Microglial maintenanceNature Reviews Neuroscience 15, 353