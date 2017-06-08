Synaptic plasticity
Synaptic plasticity is the biological process by which specific patterns of synaptic activity result in changes in synaptic strength and is thought to contribute to learning and memory. Both pre-synaptic and post-synaptic mechanisms can contribute to the expression of synaptic plasticity.
Not just amyloid: physiological functions of the amyloid precursor protein family
Amyloid precursor protein (APP) has been heavily implicated in Alzheimer disease, but the physiological roles of APP and the related APP-like proteins (APLPs) remain less well understood. This Review examines the functions of the APP family and its fragments in CNS development, synaptic function, brain injury and ageing.Nature Reviews Neuroscience 18, 281–298
Ageing: A youthful reminderNature Reviews Drug Discovery 16, 384–385
Brain ageing: A youthful reminder
A study shows that systemic adminstration of plasma from human umbilical cord counteracts ageing-induced impairment of hippocampal function in mice and identifies a key protein in plasma that confers such effects.Nature Reviews Neuroscience 18, 322–323
Dendrites: Probing plasticityNature Reviews Neuroscience 18, 266
Towards a stronger science of human plasticity
Lindenberger and colleagues suggest that research into the possible effects of 'brain training' should build on an understanding of the mechanisms of human brain plasticity.Nature Reviews Neuroscience 18, 261–262
Synaptic plasticity: Kainate receptors can LTPNature Reviews Neuroscience 18, 194
An optical probe of synaptic plasticity
An endogenous protein in the mouse brain is inactivated using a light-sensitive antibody construct.Nature Biotechnology 35, 26–27