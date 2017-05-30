Peripheral nervous system

Featured
Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
Vagal determinants of exercise capacity
Demonstrating a causal relationship between cardiac vagal tone and exercise capacity has been previously limited by methodological constraints. Using genetic targeting, silencing and optogenetic recruitment of vagal motor neuron activity in rodents, Machhada et al. provide direct evidence that vagal drive determines the ability to exercise.Nature Communications 8, 15097
Reviews |
Non-conventional features of peripheral serotonin signalling — the gut and beyond
Serotonin is a key intercellular signalling molecule with well-known functions in the gastrointestinal tract, particularly for motility. This Review explores the non-conventional roles of gut-derived serotonin in the gut and other peripheral tissues, including during gastrointestinal inflammation, haematopoiesis, metabolic homeostasis and bone remodelling.
Research | | open
Fine dissection of the tarsal tunnel in 60 casesScientific Reports 7, 46351
News and Comment
News and Views |
Heart failure: Macrophages take centre stage in the heart–brain–kidney axis
A new study reports that a heart–brain–kidney network involving renal and cardiac macrophages is required for the adaptive response to cardiac stress. As well as highlighting the importance of inter-organ communication in complex pathological syndromes, the findings raise important questions with implications for the treatment of heart failure.
Research Highlights |
Axon degeneration: A receptor for injuryNature Reviews Neuroscience 18, 266