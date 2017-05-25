News and Views |
Cognitive neuroscience
Cognitive neuroscience is the field of study focusing on the neural substrates of mental processes. It is at the intersection of psychology and neuroscience, but also overlaps with physiological psychology, cognitive psychology and neuropsychology. It combines the theories of cognitive psychology and computational modelling with experimental data about the brain.
Featured
- Nature Neuroscience 20, 767–769
Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
Reactivation of associative structure specific outcome responses during prospective evaluation in reward-based choices
How the brain evaluates options to make a reward-based choice is unclear. Here, authors show that, prior to choice, neural activity patterns to the potential outcomes are reactivated in macaque orbitofrontal cortex, in a way that reflects the unique event sequences leading up to the outcomes.Nature Communications 8, 15821
Research | | open
Neural correlates of evidence accumulation during value-based decisions revealed via simultaneous EEG-fMRI
Parietal and prefrontal cortices gather information to make perceptual decisions, but it is not known if the same is true for value-based choices. Here, authors use simultaneous EEG-fMRI and modelling to show that during value- and reward-based decisions this evidence is accumulated in the posterior medial frontal cortex.Nature Communications 8, 15808
Research |
Reinstated episodic context guides sampling-based decisions for reward
The authors demonstrate that decisions for reward can have more a complicated dependence on past experiences than previously believed. Previous models describe decisions as influenced by rewards received in similar situations. Here the authors show that experiences that share only incidental features can also reemerge to bias present choices.
News and Comment
News and Views |
Pinging the brain to reveal hidden memories
Keeping a picture in mind requires many brain cells to actively communicate ... or does it? There might be more to working memory than neuronal chatter, and silent processes could be hiding right beneath the surface.Nature Neuroscience 20, 767–769
News and Views |
Artificial intelligence: A social spin on language analysis
Understanding the prevalence and impact of personal attacks in online discussions is challenging. A method that combines crowdsourcing and machine learning provides a way forward, but caveats must be considered.Nature 545, 166–167
Comments and Opinion |
Antibiotic resistance has a language problem
A failure to use words clearly undermines the global response to antimicrobials' waning usefulness. Standardize terminology, urge Marc Mendelson and colleagues.
Research Highlights |
Navigation: Sounds like non-spatial navigation
Neurons in the hippocampus and entorhinal cortex of rats manipulating the frequency of a tone exhibit 'frequency fields', akin to place fields seen during spatial navigation.Nature Reviews Neuroscience 18, 322–323
Comments and Opinion |
Algorithms for survival: a comparative perspective on emotions
There is little agreement on the definition of emotions or the neural mechanisms by which they are realized. Bach and Dayan here use decision theory to shed light on the nature and implementation of the algorithms that underlie emotion-related behaviours.Nature Reviews Neuroscience 18, 311–319
News and Views |
Adolescence, brain maturation and mental health
The rate of development of the brain connectome distinguishes adolescents with and without psychiatric symptoms. Those with symptoms exhibit delayed development of connectome distinctiveness as compared to healthy adolescents.Nature Neuroscience 20, 503–504