Regeneration and repair in the nervous system
Regeneration and repair in the nervous system is a process by which damaged tissue undergoes regrowth or renewal, leading to eventual restoration of nervous system function. This process happens more readily with axons, synapses, neurons and glia in the peripheral nervous system.
Latest Research and Reviews
Pericytes impair capillary blood flow and motor function after chronic spinal cord injury
In rat models of spinal cord injury, the region of the spinal cord below the site of injury becomes hypoxic owing to inadequate blood flow. This effect on blood flow is due to increased production of neurotransmitters known as ‘trace amines,’ which act on pericytes to constrict blood vessels. Alleviation of hypoxia by hyperoxic breathing or inhibition of trace amine synthesis or action improves locomotor function in the injured rats.Nature Medicine 23, 733–741
Traumatic spinal cord injury
Spinal cord injury (SCI) can be divided into traumatic and non-traumatic aetiologies. This Primer focuses on traumatic SCI, which is caused by an external physical impact to the spinal cord and can lead to permanent, severe neurological deficits.Nature Reviews Disease Primers 3, 17018
Cell transplantation therapy for spinal cord injury
The consequences of spinal cord injury are often severe and irreversible; cell transplantation has emerged as a potential treatment. In this Review, the authors highlight mechanisms through which cell transplantation is thought to promote functional improvements and the obstacles to making cell transplantation a viable therapy.Nature Neuroscience 20, 637–647
News and Comment
Neuroprosthetics: Restoring multi-joint motor control
An intracortical brain–computer interface combined with functional electrical stimulation allows an individual with traumatic spinal cord injury to perform coordinated reaching and grasping movements.Nature Biomedical Engineering 1, 0073
Regenerative medicine: Targeting adaptor protein interactions for nerve regrowthNature Reviews Drug Discovery 16, 314
Spinal cord injury: Insights into life expectancy after spinal cord injuryNature Reviews Neurology 13, 258
Urinary incontinence: Detrusor activity predicts renal damageNature Reviews Urology 14, 10
Urinary incontinence: Effects of anterior root stimulation are sustainedNature Reviews Urology 14, 9
Urinary incontinence: Interneuron precursors restore bladder functionNature Reviews Urology 13, 695