Transporters in the nervous system
Transporters in the nervous system are proteins that span the plasma membrane and are involved in movement of ions and molecules across the membrane. They include neurotransmitter transporters, which move neurotransmitters or their metabolites from the extracellular space into a neuron, and vesicular transporters, which are involved in filling synaptic vesicles.
Direct PIP2 binding mediates stable oligomer formation of the serotonin transporter
The human serotonin transporter (SERT) mediates the uptake of neurotransmitters to terminate neuronal signalling. Here the authors use single-molecule imaging to get insight into the molecular origin of SERT oligomerization and their pre-set stoichiometry at the plasma membrane.Nature Communications 8, 14089
Coupled binding mechanism of three sodium ions and aspartate in the glutamate transporter homologue GltTk
In neurons and glia, glutamate transporters catalyse the reuptake of this neurotransmitter by coupling it with cation transport. Here the authors combine X-ray crystallography and molecular dynamics simulations of the archeal glutamate transporter GltTk to get insight into the coupled transport mechanism.Nature Communications 7, 13420
Cell biology of the neuron: Adding fuel to the firingNature Reviews Neuroscience 18, 129
Synaptic transmission: Transporter traffickingNature Reviews Neuroscience 16, 122
Autonomic nervous system: Go easy on the salt!
A new study shows that high dietary salt causes hypertension through disruption of a feedback circuit from arterial baroreceptors to the hypothalamus,which leads to unregulated vasopressin release and peripheral vasoconstriction.Nature Reviews Neuroscience 16, 125
Viral mechanisms: Tat modulates DATNature Chemical Biology 11, 240
Mobile binding sites regulate glutamate clearance
Glutamate transporters influence the kinetics of synaptic transmission by acutely buffering synaptically released glutamate. In addition to high synaptic density of EAAT2, the transporter's high mobility contributes to function.Nature Neuroscience 18, 166–168
Blood–brain barrier: A dual-purpose facilitatorNature Reviews Neuroscience 15, 427