Transporters in the nervous system

Definition

Transporters in the nervous system are proteins that span the plasma membrane and are involved in movement of ions and molecules across the membrane. They include neurotransmitter transporters, which move neurotransmitters or their metabolites from the extracellular space into a neuron, and vesicular transporters, which are involved in filling synaptic vesicles.

