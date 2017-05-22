News and Views |
- Nature Climate Change 7, 389–390
Reproductive behaviour: Make love, then warNature Ecology & Evolution 1, 0174
The influence of Antarctic subglacial volcanism on the global iron cycle during the Last Glacial Maximum
Contributions of iron sources to Southern Ocean CO2 sequestration during the last glacial period remain uncertain. Here, based on the biogeochemical analysis of subglacial calcites, the authors propose Antarctic volcanism, via subglacial drainage of Fe-rich waters, as a key contributor.Nature Communications 8, 15425
Diversity spurs diversification in ecological communities
Diversification may be driven by diversity, a concept Calcagno et al. explore using models of intra- and inter-specific ecological interactions. A threshold number of species is sometimes required before adaptive radiations can occur; a phenomenon they term diversity-dependent adaptive radiation.Nature Communications 8, 15810
Anthropogenic climate change has altered primary productivity in Lake Superior
The impacts of climate change on the Great Lakes’ ecosystems compared to historical records are unclear. Here, using paleolimnological evidence, the authors show that Lake Superior experienced a slow increase in productivity throughout the Holocene, but that this rate has increased in the last century.Nature Communications 8, 15713
Vegetation recovery in tidal marshes reveals critical slowing down under increased inundation
Theory and controlled experiments have shown that the recovery rate of an ecological variable from perturbation slows down before a critical tipping point. Here, van Belzen and colleagues demonstrate that slowed vegetation recovery to disturbance is also apparent in the natural system of a tidal marsh.Nature Communications 8, 15811
Ecologists warn of Japanese badger cull 'crisis'
Population crash feared amid a fad for badger meat.
Turning point: Reef inspector
A force to save coral reefs — and ocean life.Nature Jobs 546, 319
Coral predators get a boost from climate change
Coral-eating starfish grow more voracious in acidified waters.
Correspondence: Reply to ‘Analytical flaws in a continental-scale forest soil microbial diversity study’Nature Communications 8, 15583
Correspondence: Analytical flaws in a continental-scale forest soil microbial diversity studyNature Communications 8, 15572
Methane exploded from Arctic sea-floor as Ice Age ended
Huge ocean-floor craters were caused by the expulsion of pressurized greenhouse gas thousands of years ago.