Forest ecology is the study of all aspects of the ecology of wooded areas, including rainforest, deciduous and evergreen, temperate and boreal forest. It includes the community ecology of the trees and other plant and non-plant species, as well as ecosystem processes and conservation.
Forest disturbances under climate change
Changes in forest disturbance are likely to be greatest in coniferous forests and the boreal biome, according to a review of global climate change effects on biotic and abiotic forest disturbance agents and their interactions.Nature Climate Change 7, 395–402
Climate mitigation from vegetation biophysical feedbacks during the past three decades
Greening—increasing leaf area index—affects regional climate in a number of contradictory ways. The net global effect is now revealed to be cooling that has offset the equivalent of 12% of global land-surface warming over the past 30 years.Nature Climate Change 7, 432–436
A dataset of forest biomass structure for EurasiaScientific Data 4, 170070
Deforestation: Accelerating riverbank erosionNature Geoscience 10, 328
Biodiversity: Complementary canopies
Physical complementarity among trees in the use of vertical space increases productivity due to species-specific differences and plasticity in crown architecture.Nature Ecology & Evolution 1, 0104
Forest vision
Global Forest Watch provides up-to-date and interactive information on forest cover for governments, the private sector, NGOs, journalists, universities and the general public. We talked to Director Crystal Davis about how it works, its achievements and its future plans.Nature Ecology & Evolution 1, 0097
Improved tree-ring archives will support earth-system science
A steep decline in archiving could make large tree-ring datasets irrelevant. But increased spatiotemporal coverage, the addition of novel parameters at sub-annual resolution, and integration with other in situ and remote Earth observations will elevate tree-ring data as an essential component of global-change research.Nature Ecology & Evolution 1, 0008
Climate change: Not so complex responsesNature Plants 2, 16159
Climate change: Carbon losses in the Alps
Soil carbon stocks depend on inputs from decomposing vegetation and return to the atmosphere as CO2. Monitoring of carbon stocks in German alpine soils has shown large losses linked to climate change and a possible positive feedback loop.Nature Geoscience 9, 478–479