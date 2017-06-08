Climate-change ecology
Climate-change ecology is the study of the effects of anthropogenic climate change on any aspect of ecology. It includes the effects of altered temperature and precipitation on the distribution, abundance, behaviour and physiology of populations and communities.
Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
Variation in growth rates of branching corals along Australia’s Great Barrier ReefScientific Reports 7, 2921
Reviews |
Forest disturbances under climate change
Changes in forest disturbance are likely to be greatest in coniferous forests and the boreal biome, according to a review of global climate change effects on biotic and abiotic forest disturbance agents and their interactions.Nature Climate Change 7, 395–402
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Climate change impacts: Contemporary evolutionNature Climate Change 7, 388
Research Highlights |
Marine microbiology: Plasticity under acidificationNature Climate Change 7, 172
News and Views |
Node-based transporter: Switching phosphorus distribution
Phosphorus removal during grain harvest creates severe challenges for sustainable agriculture. Modification of a phosphorus transporter provides a potential strategy to tackle this problem.Nature Plants 3, 17002
Research Highlights |
Ecological resilience: Drought sensitivityNature Climate Change 7, 96
Comments and Opinion |
Improved tree-ring archives will support earth-system science
A steep decline in archiving could make large tree-ring datasets irrelevant. But increased spatiotemporal coverage, the addition of novel parameters at sub-annual resolution, and integration with other in situ and remote Earth observations will elevate tree-ring data as an essential component of global-change research.Nature Ecology & Evolution 1, 0008
News and Views |
Climate change ecology: Hot under the collar
A 34-year study of collared flycatchers demonstrates that males are evolving to be less ornamented in response to rising temperatures.Nature Ecology & Evolution 1, 0060