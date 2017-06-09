Ecological epidemiology

Latest Research and Reviews
Method to estimate relative risk using exposed proportion and case group dataScientific Reports 7, 2131
Chytrid fungus infection in zebrafish demonstrates that the pathogen can parasitize non-amphibian vertebrate hosts
New infections of the amphibian chytrid fungus could arise from other animal reservoirs in the environment. Here, Liew et al. demonstrate that zebrafish can be infected by chytrid similarly to amphibians, expanding our understanding of how this pathogen can parasitize its hosts.Nature Communications 8, 15048
Battling the illegal wildlife tradeNature Ecology & Evolution 1, 0090
In praise of bats
Biologists have long been captivated by bats, whose unique adaptations are wonders of evolution. We examine some of the many reasons why they are so important to ecologists and evolutionary biologists.Nature Ecology & Evolution 1, 0071
Complex networks: Don't call in sick
Intuition informs a widespread policy of epidemic response, replacing infected workers in classrooms or hospitals with healthy substitutes. But modelling now suggests that this mechanism may be a key factor in the accelerated spread of an epidemic.Nature Physics 12, 995–996
Tumour evolution: Evolving resistance in Tasmanian devilsNature Reviews Cancer 16, 617
Epidemiology: Making high-res Zika maps
Accurate estimates of disease burden are possible by building high-resolution geographical models. However, novel pathogens such as Zika virus pose substantial challenges, requiring both new analytical techniques and, where possible, serological surveys.Nature Microbiology 1, 16157
Wildlife cancer: Cancer mussels in
The identification of multiple independent cancer lineages in multiple bivalve species makes transmissible cancers a common event, not exclusively restricted to the species of origin.Nature Reviews Cancer 16, 480–481