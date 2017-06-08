Biodiversity
Biodiversity is the variation in living forms and can be measured in ways that include the number of species, functional variety of species, evenness of species distribution or genetic diversity. Biodiversity science investigates levels of biodiversity, its functional effects, and how and why it changes over time.
Leaf bacterial diversity mediates plant diversity and ecosystem function relationships
A tree biodiversity and ecosystem function experiment shows that leaf bacterial diversity is positively related to plant community productivity, and explains a portion of the variation in productivity that would otherwise be attributed to plant diversity and functional traits.Nature 546, 145–147
Ecologists warn of Japanese badger cull 'crisis'
Population crash feared amid a fad for badger meat.
Why function is catching on in conservation
Counting what species do is becoming as important as counting how many there are.
Confronting the risks of large-scale invasive species control
Large-scale invasive species control initiatives are motivated by laudable desires for native species recovery and economic benefits, but they are not without risk. Management interventions and policies should include evidence-based risk–benefit assessment and mitigation planning.Nature Ecology & Evolution 1, 0172
City birds have lost evolutionary richness
The genetic diversity of birds has decreased in highly urbanized areas.Nature 545
IPBES calls for peer review of its draft assessmentsNature Ecology & Evolution 1, 0164
Agrobiodiversity: The living library
Wild and heirloom plants are giving major crop varieties, and the global food system, a genetic makeover.Nature 544, S8–S10