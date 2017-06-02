Palaeoecology

Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
Modelling the role of groundwater hydro-refugia in East African hominin evolution and dispersal
Water is a fundamental resource, but its role in hominin evolution is not well explored. Here, the authors use a combination of groundwater, climate and agent-based models to show that groundwater availability may be critical to past patterns of taxonomic diversity in hominin development in East Africa.Nature Communications 8, 15696
Research |
Early bursts of diversification defined the faunal colonization of land
Trace fossil analysis reveals that following initial marginal incursions in the Ediacaran, the marine–terrestrial faunal transition became widespread in the Carboniferous, accompanied by repeated ‘bursts’ of diversification.Nature Ecology & Evolution 1, 0175
Research | | open
Controlling for the species-area effect supports constrained long-term Mesozoic terrestrial vertebrate diversification
Species richness increases with area sampled, potentially confounding biodiversity patterns from the fossil record. Here, the authors standardize spatial sampling to control for this bias and show that terrestrial vertebrate diversification was bounded during the Mesozoic but that equilibria were reset following the K/Pg extinction.Nature Communications 8, 15381
Research |
Diversity and ecological adaptations in Palaeogene lichens
Lichens are symbioses of fungi and green algae or cyanobacteria. Here, the finding of 152 fossil lichens from Palaeogene amber greatly increases the number of known fossil lichens. Their morphologies show that the European Palaeogene amber forests were temperate and humid.Nature Plants 3, 17049
Research |
Megafaunal isotopes reveal role of increased moisture on rangeland during late Pleistocene extinctions
Moisture-driven environmental changes in the terminal Pleistocene contributed to megafaunal extinction across four continents, as indicated by stable isotope analysis. Stable grasslands in Africa help to explain maintenance of African megafaunal populations.Nature Ecology & Evolution 1, 0125
News and Comment
Editorial |
Human world
Evolution is essential to understanding human biology, and the evolutionary impact of humans is an important factor in understanding the biology of other species.Nature Ecology & Evolution 1, 0106
News and Views |
Palaeoecology: Agriculture emerges from the calm
New palaeoecological data from New Guinea reveal that climatic change at the Holocene boundary is unlikely to have driven early agriculture in the region. More nuanced understanding of how humans responded to past climate change could better inform our responses in the future.Nature Ecology & Evolution 1, 0085
News and Views |
Palaeoecology: North–South recovery divide
Plant–insect interactions reveal rapid recovery of terrestrial ecosystems in the Southern Hemisphere after the end-Cretaceous mass extinction, at more than twice the rate of contemporaneous Northern Hemisphere ecosystems.Nature Ecology & Evolution 1, 0033
Correspondence |
How foreign is the past?Nature 538, E1–E2
Correspondence |
Lyons et al. replyNature 538, E3–E4
News and Views |
Palaeoclimate: CO2 and late Palaeozoic glaciation
Large glacial–interglacial fluctuations occurred during the late Palaeozoic. Geochemical and fossil data show these cycles were marked by coincident shifts in the carbon cycle and terrestrial biosphere.Nature Geoscience 9, 803–804