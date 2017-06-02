Palaeoecology

Definition

Palaeoecology is the study of past ecosystems using palaeontological methods. Fossil data are used to reconstruct interactions between different species and between species and their environment.

News and Comment

  • Editorial |

    Evolution is essential to understanding human biology, and the evolutionary impact of humans is an important factor in understanding the biology of other species.

    Nature Ecology & Evolution 1, 0106

  • News and Views |

    New palaeoecological data from New Guinea reveal that climatic change at the Holocene boundary is unlikely to have driven early agriculture in the region. More nuanced understanding of how humans responded to past climate change could better inform our responses in the future.

    • Ian Lilley
    Nature Ecology & Evolution 1, 0085

  • News and Views |

    Plant–insect interactions reveal rapid recovery of terrestrial ecosystems in the Southern Hemisphere after the end-Cretaceous mass extinction, at more than twice the rate of contemporaneous Northern Hemisphere ecosystems.

    • Anne-Marie Tosolini
    Nature Ecology & Evolution 1, 0033

  • Correspondence |

    Nature 538, E3–E4

  • News and Views |

    Large glacial–interglacial fluctuations occurred during the late Palaeozoic. Geochemical and fossil data show these cycles were marked by coincident shifts in the carbon cycle and terrestrial biosphere.

    • Timothy S. Myers
    Nature Geoscience 9, 803–804
