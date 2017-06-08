Latest Research and Reviews
Correspondence: Reply to ‘Analytical flaws in a continental-scale forest soil microbial diversity study’Nature Communications 8, 15583
Correspondence: Analytical flaws in a continental-scale forest soil microbial diversity studyNature Communications 8, 15572
Biogeography: Drivers of bioregionalization
A global analysis finds that tectonics, climate and mountains have jointly shaped the evolution of the world's terrestrial biodiversity into distinct biogeographical regions.Nature Ecology & Evolution 1, 0114
Microbial community ecology: Function over phylogeny
Analysis of bacterial communities inhabiting water ‘tanks’ in the foliage of tropical bromeliads reveals a surprising similarity in their metabolic capacity, despite large variation in microbial taxa.Nature Ecology & Evolution 1, 0032
Agricultural impacts: Mapping future crop geographies
Modelled patterns of climate change impacts on sub-Saharan agriculture provide a detailed picture of the space- and timescales of change. They reveal hotspots where crop cultivation may disappear entirely, but also large areas where current or substitute crops will remain viable through this century.Nature Climate Change 6, 544–545
Reply to 'Priorities for conservation corridors'Nature Climate Change 4, 406