Grassland ecology
Grassland ecology is the study of all aspects of the ecology of grasslands, which are regions dominated by grass species but containing other non-woody plants and, in the case of savannahs, some trees as well. Grasslands occur naturally in many biomes and are also maintained in other areas by livestock grazing.
Decadal soil carbon accumulation across Tibetan permafrost regions
Climate change is expected to release carbon stored in permafrost soils. Sampling of sites across the Tibetan Plateau in the early 2000s and early 2010s reveals increased carbon stocks in shallow soils, which may offset losses from deeper soils.Nature Geoscience 10, 420–424
Climate warming reduces the temporal stability of plant community biomass production
Temporal stability of plant communities is driven by several mechanisms and may be influenced by climate change. Here it is shown that warming, but not precipitation, reduces species asynchrony in an alpine grassland, leading to lower biomass temporal stability.Nature Communications 8, 15378
A decade of insights into grassland ecosystem responses to global environmental change
The Nutrient Network is a globally distributed, coordinated grassland ecology experiment. Here, the first decade of this network is reviewed, including insights into ecosystem productivity, stability and the effects of herbivores and invasive species.Nature Ecology & Evolution 1, 0118
Grassland ecology: Nitrogen retentionNature Plants 2, 16007
Grassland ecology: Rare plants and rainfallNature Plants 1, 15199
Ecology: Grassland growthNature Plants 1, 15083
Grassland ecology: Complexity of nutrient constraints
Grasslands account for as much as one-third of the net primary production on land. Results from a network of experiments carried out on five continents suggest that two or more nutrients often constrain the productivity of these globally significant ecosystems.Nature Plants 1, 15098
Agroecology: Agroecosystem diversification
The diversity of agricultural systems has been minimized in order to maximize yields under favourable conditions. Diversification of agroecosystems may be required to maintain and stabilize yields in an increasingly unpredictable climate.Nature Plants 1, 15041
Biogeochemistry: A faulty fertilizer
Elevated levels of CO2 can stimulate photosynthesis in plants and increase their uptake of atmospheric carbon. A five-year study in Minnesota grasslands shows that increased plant uptake of CO2 is restricted by the availability of vital nutrients and water.Nature Geoscience 7, 857–858