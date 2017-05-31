Biooceanography

Research | | open
Iron limitation of microbial phosphorus acquisition in the tropical North Atlantic
The influence iron exerts over the acquisition of dissolved organic phosphorus in regions of the oceans co-limited by nitrogen and phosphorus is poorly constrained. Here, the authors demonstrate enhanced alkaline phosphatase activity of natural marine microbial communities following iron fertilization.Nature Communications 8, 15465
Larval fish dispersal in a coral-reef seascape
Larval dispersal of clownfish and butterflyfish across a 10,000 km2 area was tracked over 2 years, a large enough scale to inform the design of marine reserve networks and test their performance.Nature Ecology & Evolution 1, 0148
Nutrient consumption and chain tuning in diatoms exposed to storm-like turbulenceScientific Reports 7, 1828
Size and shape variations of the bony components of sperm whale cochleaeScientific Reports 7, 46734
News and Comment
Comments and Opinion |
Cod stocks: Don't derail cod's comeback in CanadaNature 545, 412
News |
Iron-dumping ocean experiment sparks controversy
Canadian foundation says its field research could boost fisheries in Chile, but researchers doubt its motives.
News |
Controversial microplastics study to be retracted
Authors of high-profile paper strongly criticized by Swedish ethics panel.
Correspondence |
Reimagining ocean governance using the keystone species conceptNature Ecology & Evolution 1, 0133
News and Views |
Marine conservation: The race to fish slows down
A fishery can allow participants to fish as hard as they can until its quota is reached, or allocate quota shares that can be caught at any time. A comparison of the systems in action reveals that shares slow the race to fish. See Letter p.223Nature 544, 165–166
Correspondence |
Safe and effective biocontrol of common carpNature Ecology & Evolution 1, 0134