Boreal ecology

Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
Modern pollen data from the Canadian Arctic, 1972–1973Scientific Data 4, 170065
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Photosynthesis: Seasonal shiftNature Plants 2, 16027
Research Highlights |
Arctic ecosystems: Tundra carbon gainNature Plants 1, 15042
News and Views |
Carbon cycle: Fire evolution split by continent
Boreal forest fires tend to be more intense and lethal in North America than Eurasia. Differences in tree species composition explain these differences in fire regime, and lead to contrasting feedbacks to climate.Nature Geoscience 8, 167–168
Research Highlights |
Ice and algaeNature Geoscience 4, 819