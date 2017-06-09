Molecular ecology

Latest Research and Reviews
Marine ecology: Genetics from a drop in the ocean
Analysis of environmental DNA (eDNA) extracted from just 30 litres of seawater from the Arabian Gulf provides genetic insights into populations of the largest fish in the world.Nature Ecology & Evolution 1, 0037
Virgin births seen in wild vipers
Snake broods are first examples of wild parthenogenesis in sexually reproducing species.
Sea urchins can cope with acidic waters
Genetic variability makes some marine organisms resilient to environmental change.
No crisis in supply of peer reviewersNature 468, 1041
Ecologists dig deep for DNA
Soil samples can reveal biological diversity.