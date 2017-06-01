Theoretical ecology
Theoretical ecology is the use of conceptual, mathematical and computational methods to address ecological problems. It uses idealised representations of ecological systems, often parameterised with real data, to investigate issues that are often intractable to experimental or observational investigation.
Amazonian forest-savanna bistability and human impact
Deforestation and edge effects around cleared areas impact forest stability. Here, the authors examine human impacts on Amazonian forest-savanna bistability and show that tree cover bimodality is enhanced in regions close to human activities and is nearly absent in regions unaffected by human activities.Nature Communications 8, 15519
An invariability-area relationship sheds new light on the spatial scaling of ecological stability
Just as species distribution patterns scale with area, so might the degree of variability in ecological properties. Here, Wang et al. develop a model invariability–area relationship and demonstrate the application of this theory to empirical data on plant primary production and bird biomass.Nature Communications 8, 15211
Diversity begets diversity in competition for space
Sessile communities may support high species richness, despite competition for space. Here, the authors use fungal competition assays to show that intransitive competition can overwhelm pairwise competitive exclusion to facilitate biodiversity.Nature Ecology & Evolution 1, 0156
Dispersal governs the reorganization of ecological networks under environmental change
Complex ecological networks are likely to be disrupted as species shift in response to environmental change. A simulation model shows that the level of dispersal determines whether species associations within networks are maintained.Nature Ecology & Evolution 1, 0162
Computational ecology: The eyes have itNature Physics 13, 321
Ecology: From genes to metapopulations
A tribute to Ilkka Hanski. Empirical data modelling shows that molecular variation at a candidate gene within populations has consequences for metapopulation size and persistence.Nature Ecology & Evolution 1, 0130
Hybrid model to sniff pollutants better
Pawar et al. replyNature 493, E2–E3
Ecology: Equations in papers = fewer citationsNature 488, 561
Does consumption rate scale superlinearly?Nature 493, E1–E2