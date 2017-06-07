Research | | open
Tropical ecology
Tropical ecology is the study of all aspects of the ecology of tropical areas, which are those found approximately 23.5 degrees either side of the Equator. Notable tropical ecosystems include the rainforests of Amazonia, Africa and South East Asia, savannah grasslands and coral reefs.
Latest Research and Reviews
- Scientific Reports 7, 2921
Research | | open
A decadal analysis of bioeroding sponge cover on the inshore Great Barrier ReefScientific Reports 7, 2707
Research | | open
Dimethyl Sulfide is a Chemical Attractant for Reef Fish LarvaeScientific Reports 7, 2499
Research | | open
Entomopathogenic nematodes in agricultural areas in BrazilScientific Reports 7, 45254
News and Comment
Correspondence |
Morton et al. replyNature 531, E6
Correspondence |
Dry-season greening of Amazon forestsNature 531, E4–E5
Editorial |
Neglected tropical crops?
Medical science has acknowledged that research resources are not always directed where they will be most effective. Is it time that we paid similar attention to blind spots within the plant sciences?Nature Plants 1, 15204
News and Views |
Ecosystem science: Plump trees win under drought
The long-held assumption that the storage of starch and related compounds helps plants cope with drought stress is now supported by much needed experimental evidence.Nature Climate Change 4, 666–667
Correspondence |
Ever-wet tropical forests as biodiversity refugesNature Climate Change 4, 740–741
Correspondence |
Reply to 'Priorities for conservation corridors'Nature Climate Change 4, 406