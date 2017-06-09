Latest Research and Reviews
A common neonicotinoid pesticide, thiamethoxam, impairs honey bee flight abilityScientific Reports 7, 1201
Life cycle assessment needs predictive spatial modelling for biodiversity and ecosystem services
Life cycle assessments are used by corporations to determine the sustainability of raw source materials. Here, Chaplin-Kramer et al. develop an improved life cycle assessment approach incorporating spatial variation in land-use change, and apply this framework to a bioplastic case study.Nature Communications 8, 15065
IPBES calls for peer review of its draft assessmentsNature Ecology & Evolution 1, 0164
Policy knowledge
Translating biodiversity science into policy is the complex challenge taken on by the Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services. We talked to Executive Secretary Anne Larigauderie about how it works and what it hopes to achieve.Nature Ecology & Evolution 1, 0036
Not just carbon widgets
Forests are important for the global carbon cycle, and for mitigating greenhouse gas emissions. However, the role forests play in carbon sequestration should not eclipse everything else we value them for.Nature Geoscience 9, 561
Land-use Change: Deforestation by land grabbers
Leases of land concessions in Cambodia have accelerated in the last ten years. An analysis using high-resolution maps and official documents shows that deforestation rates in the land concessions are higher than in other areas.Nature Geoscience 8, 752–753
Declining availability of outdoor skating in CanadaNature Climate Change 5, 2–4