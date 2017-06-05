Urban ecology

Latest Research and Reviews
Urbanization erodes ectomycorrhizal fungal diversity and may cause microbial communities to converge
Analysis of soil microbial communities from five cities on three continents finds that urbanization is linked to the convergence of archaeal and fungal communities, and loss of ectomycorrhizal fungal diversity and abundance.Nature Ecology & Evolution 1, 0123
Specialist nectar-yeasts decline with urbanization in BerlinScientific Reports 7, 45315
Using effect size benchmarks to assess when alien impacts are actually alienScientific Reports 7, 38627
Conserving herbivorous and predatory insects in urban green spacesScientific Reports 7, 40970
News and Comment
Editorial |
In praise of bats
Biologists have long been captivated by bats, whose unique adaptations are wonders of evolution. We examine some of the many reasons why they are so important to ecologists and evolutionary biologists.Nature Ecology & Evolution 1, 0071
Research Highlights |
Urban heat islands in Delhi
Comments and Opinion |
Ecology: Bat deaths from wind turbine bladesNature 488, 32
News |
The trouble with turbines: An ill wind
With turbines threatening some bird and bat populations, researchers are seeking ways to keep the skies safe for wildlife.
News |
The science of cities: Life in the concrete jungle
Ecologists are exploring how people, buildings, wildlife and pollution interact in the world's cities.
News |
Hydropower threatens Andes–Amazon link
Framework study warns of environmental impact of widespread dam construction.