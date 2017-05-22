Environmental economics

Definition

Environmental economics is the study of the economics of ecological and environmental issues. It focuses on the monetary value of ecosystems and the costs and benefits of environmental policies.

    As peace consolidates in Colombia, can biodiversity survive development? We discuss challenges and opportunities for integrating forest biodiversity conservation into developing, war-dilapidated economies of post-conflict regions, paving the way for a green economy and climate resilient society.

    • Brigitte Baptiste
    • , Miguel Pinedo-Vasquez
    • , Victor H. Gutierrez-Velez
    • , Germán I. Andrade
    • , Pablo Vieira
    • , Lina M. Estupiñán-Suárez
    • , Maria C. Londoño
    • , William Laurance
    •  & Tien Ming Lee
    Nature Ecology & Evolution 1, 0102

  • Comments and Opinion |

    Global Forest Watch provides up-to-date and interactive information on forest cover for governments, the private sector, NGOs, journalists, universities and the general public. We talked to Director Crystal Davis about how it works, its achievements and its future plans.

    • Patrick Goymer
    Nature Ecology & Evolution 1, 0097

  • Comments and Opinion |

    Given the growing and seemingly limitless capacity to industrialize the oceans, there is a need to reimagine how to effectively measure, monitor and sustainably manage this seventy-one per cent of the Earth's surface.

    • Jay S. Golden
    • , John Virdin
    • , Douglas Nowacek
    • , Patrick Halpin
    • , Lori Bennear
    •  & Pawan G. Patil
    Nature Ecology & Evolution 1, 0017
