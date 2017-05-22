News and Views |
- Nature Climate Change 7, 389–390
Research |
A global economic assessment of city policies to reduce climate change impacts
Quantification of the economic costs of the urban heat island effect for the main cities around the world. The cost–benefit analyses for some mitigation options are presented and their contribution to the global mitigation efforts is discussed.Nature Climate Change 7, 403–406
Research |
Catch shares slow the race to fish
A large-scale treatment–control meta-analysis of US fisheries provides evidence that the implementation of catch shares extend fishing seasons by slowing the race to fish.Nature 544, 223–226
Research |
Impacts of nuclear plant shutdown on coal-fired power generation and infant health in the Tennessee Valley in the 1980s
Nuclear accidents generate vast echoes in public opinion, and often determine policy decisions to suspend nuclear programs. This study shows the unintended implications of nuclear plant shutdown in Tennessee Valley between 1983 and 1986, demonstrating deleterious consequences for public health.Nature Energy 2, 17051
Research | | open
A coupled human-Earth model perspective on long-term trends in the global marine fishery
Global marine fish harvest increased over the 20th century, reaching a peak in the 1990s. Here, Galbraith and colleagues analyse a model combining both ecological and economic drivers to weigh the factors most likely to contribute to long-term changes in fish harvests.Nature Communications 8, 14884
News and Views |
Climate change economics: Make carbon pricing a priority
Estimates of the social cost of carbon vary widely as a function of different ethical parameters. Faced with values ranging from US$10 to US$1,000 per tCO2 and above, some perplexed policymakers have adopted 'target-consistent' carbon pricing instead.Nature Climate Change 7, 389–390
Research Highlights |
Environmental economics: Pacing the fish raceNature Human Behaviour 1, 0113
Correspondence |
Reimagining ocean governance using the keystone species conceptNature Ecology & Evolution 1, 0133
Comments and Opinion |
Greening peace in Colombia
As peace consolidates in Colombia, can biodiversity survive development? We discuss challenges and opportunities for integrating forest biodiversity conservation into developing, war-dilapidated economies of post-conflict regions, paving the way for a green economy and climate resilient society.Nature Ecology & Evolution 1, 0102
Comments and Opinion |
Forest vision
Global Forest Watch provides up-to-date and interactive information on forest cover for governments, the private sector, NGOs, journalists, universities and the general public. We talked to Director Crystal Davis about how it works, its achievements and its future plans.Nature Ecology & Evolution 1, 0097
Comments and Opinion |
Making sure the blue economy is green
Given the growing and seemingly limitless capacity to industrialize the oceans, there is a need to reimagine how to effectively measure, monitor and sustainably manage this seventy-one per cent of the Earth's surface.Nature Ecology & Evolution 1, 0017