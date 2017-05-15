Behavioural ecology

News and Views |
- Nature Ecology & Evolution 1, 0174
The progression pattern of male hyrax songs and the role of climactic endingScientific Reports 7, 2795
Ants regulate colony spatial organization using multiple chemical road-signs
While the organization of ants within their nest is key for colony function, it remains unknown how ants navigate this dark subterranean environment. Here, Heyman et al. use a series of behavioral tests, chemical analyses, and machine learning to identify chemical landmarks that ants use to distinguish between nest areas.Nature Communications 8, 15414
Environmentally driven sexual segregation in a marine top predatorScientific Reports 7, 2591
Dimethyl Sulfide is a Chemical Attractant for Reef Fish LarvaeScientific Reports 7, 2499
Reproductive behaviour: Make love, then war
Female aggression is enhanced after mating. Genetic manipulation and behavioural observation show that the receipt of sperm, and a seminal fluid protein, enhances female Drosophila aggression towards other females.Nature Ecology & Evolution 1, 0174
The impact of architecture on collective behaviour
Despite the obvious influence of space on interactions, constraints imposed by the built environment are seldom considered when examining collective behaviours of animals and humans. We propose an interdisciplinary path towards uncovering the impact of architecture on collective outcomes.Nature Ecology & Evolution 1, 0111
Gorilla behaviour: Audible enjoymentNature Plants 2, 16085
Questioning evidence of group selection in spidersNature 524, E1–E3
Pruitt & Goodnight replyNature 524, E4–E5
Group selection versus group adaptationNature 524, E3–E4