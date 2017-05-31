Latest Research and Reviews
A dataset of forest biomass structure for EurasiaScientific Data 4, 170070
News and Comment
Comments and Opinion |
Forest vision
Global Forest Watch provides up-to-date and interactive information on forest cover for governments, the private sector, NGOs, journalists, universities and the general public. We talked to Director Crystal Davis about how it works, its achievements and its future plans.Nature Ecology & Evolution 1, 0097
Correspondence |
Reply to 'Policy institutions and forest carbon'Nature Climate Change 6, 805–806
Correspondence |
Policy institutions and forest carbonNature Climate Change 6, 805
Comments and Opinion |
Preventing fires and haze in Southeast Asia
Indonesian peatlands need to be protected and restored to prevent fires and the health, environmental and economic impact that they have on the wider region.Nature Climate Change 6, 640–643
Comments and Opinion |
El Niño and a record CO2 rise
The recent El Niño event has elevated the rise in CO2 concentration this year. Here, using emissions, sea surface temperature data and a climate model, we forecast that the CO2 concentration at Mauna Loa will for the first time remain above 400 ppm all year, and hence for our lifetimes.Nature Climate Change 6, 806–810
Research Highlights |
Agriculture: World without deforestationNature Climate Change 6, 541