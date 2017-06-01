Research | | open
Ecological modelling
Ecological modelling is the construction and analysis of mathematical models of ecological processes, including both purely biological and combined biophysical models. Models can be analytic or simulation-based and are used to understand complex ecological processes and predict how real ecosystems might change.
Latest Research and Reviews
- Scientific Reports 7, 2591
Research | | open
Amazonian forest-savanna bistability and human impact
Deforestation and edge effects around cleared areas impact forest stability. Here, the authors examine human impacts on Amazonian forest-savanna bistability and show that tree cover bimodality is enhanced in regions close to human activities and is nearly absent in regions unaffected by human activities.Nature Communications 8, 15519
Research | | open
Extended fisheries recovery timelines in a changing environment
Many estimates of fisheries recovery time currently assume that the environment and associated fish population dynamics are fixed. Britten et al. use Bayesian models incorporating variation in productivity and carrying capacity to provide revised estimates of recovery timelines for depleted fish stocks worldwide.Nature Communications 8, 15325
Research | | open
An invariability-area relationship sheds new light on the spatial scaling of ecological stability
Just as species distribution patterns scale with area, so might the degree of variability in ecological properties. Here, Wang et al. develop a model invariability–area relationship and demonstrate the application of this theory to empirical data on plant primary production and bird biomass.Nature Communications 8, 15211
News and Comment
News and Views |
Ecology: From genes to metapopulations
A tribute to Ilkka Hanski. Empirical data modelling shows that molecular variation at a candidate gene within populations has consequences for metapopulation size and persistence.Nature Ecology & Evolution 1, 0130
News and Views |
Fluid dynamics: In pursuit of turbulence
In the transition from laminar to turbulent pipe flow, puffs of turbulence form, split and decay. The phenomenology and lifetime of these turbulent puffs exhibit population dynamics that also drive predator–prey ecosystems on the edge of extinction.Nature Physics 12, 204–205
Correspondence |
Temperature and drought effects on maize yieldNature Climate Change 4, 233
Correspondence |
Reply to 'Temperature and drought effects on maize yield'Nature Climate Change 4, 234
Research Highlights |
Ecological impacts: From past to futureNature Climate Change 3, 442
Research Highlights |
Species redistribution: The devil's in the detailNature Climate Change 3, 616