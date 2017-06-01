Invasive species
Invasive species are non-native species that have been introduced to an ecosystem and have established there causing ecological damage. The study of invasive species involves questions about the traits that cause their damaging behaviour, and how they can be managed or eradicated.
Tropicalization strengthens consumer pressure on habitat-forming seaweedsScientific Reports 7, 820
Confronting the risks of large-scale invasive species control
Large-scale invasive species control initiatives are motivated by laudable desires for native species recovery and economic benefits, but they are not without risk. Management interventions and policies should include evidence-based risk–benefit assessment and mitigation planning.Nature Ecology & Evolution 1, 0172
Safe and effective biocontrol of common carpNature Ecology & Evolution 1, 0134
Unknown risks to soil biodiversity from commercial fungal inoculantsNature Ecology & Evolution 1, 0115
Biocontrol of common carp in Australia poses risks to biosecurityNature Ecology & Evolution 1, 0087
Invasion ecology: Unpredictable arms race in a jam jar
Microcosm experiments show that post-invasion evolution of residents and invaders means invasive species effects are even harder to predict than previously thought.Nature Ecology & Evolution 1, 0028
Invasive species: Trading placesNature Plants 1, 15120