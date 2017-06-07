Conservation biology
Conservation biology is the study of attempts to protect and preserve biodiversity. It focuses on both the biological and social factors that affect the success of conservation efforts and on determining ecosystems and species whose conservation is a high priority.
Latest Research and Reviews
BiodiversityNature 546, 47
Coherent assessments of Europe’s marine fishes show regional divergence and megafauna loss
Assessing the conservation status of 1,020 European marine fishes reveals half of large (>1.5 m) fishes are threatened with extinction and stock status diverges geographically: almost all Mediterranean stock is overfished, most northern European stock is not.Nature Ecology & Evolution 1, 0170
Large conservation gains possible for global biodiversity facets
Expanding protected areas for ecological conservation by just 5% has the potential to markedly increase terrestrial biodiversity protection.Nature 546, 141–144
News and Comment
Taxonomy anarchy hampers conservation
The classification of complex organisms is in chaos. Stephen T. Garnett and Les Christidis propose a solution.
Biodiversity moves beyond counting species
Ecologists are increasingly looking at how richness of traits — rather than number of species — helps set the health of ecosystems.
Why function is catching on in conservation
Counting what species do is becoming as important as counting how many there are.
Colombian biologist cleared of criminal charges for posting another scientist’s thesis online
Diego Gómez had faced up to eight years in jail in closely watched copyright case whose verdict has been appealed.
China: Rail network must protect giant pandasNature 545, 289
How dingoes could be shaping Australia’s landscape
New study informs a long-standing debate about how predators shape ecosystems.