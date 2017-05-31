Riparian ecology

Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
How to Regenerate and Protect Desert Riparian Populus euphratica Forest in Arid AreasScientific Reports 5, 15418
News and Comment
News and Views |
Biogeochemistry: The fate of phosphorus
Phosphorus is essential for food production, but it is also a key cause of eutrophication. Estimates of phosphorus flux for the past 40–70 years reveal that large river basins can experience phases of phosphorus accumulation and depletion.Nature Geoscience 9, 343–344
News and Views |
Biogeochemistry: Old carbon mobilized
Soil contains aged organic carbon that can be hundreds or thousands of years old. Human disturbance in small and large watersheds is mobilizing some of this fossil carbon from soils to aquatic systems.Nature Geoscience 8, 85–86
News and Views |
Hydrology: Complex water futureNature Geoscience 5, 849