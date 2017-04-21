Restoration ecology
Restoration ecology is the study of attempts to restore ecosystems that have been destroyed or degraded by human activity to a more natural state. Restoration usually involves active intervention at a local scale and generally attempts to increase native biodiversity.
Latest Research and Reviews
Research |
Bumblebee family lineage survival is enhanced in high-quality landscapes
Analysis of three wild-caught bumblebee species shows that family lineage survival and persistence is significantly increased between successive colony cycle stages with the proportion of high-value foraging habitat near the natal colony.Nature 543, 547–549
Research |
Rapid and direct recoveries of predators and prey through synchronized ecosystem management
Restoring degraded food webs is a major conservation challenge and different approaches have been used. Here, modelling is used to show that restoring species together rather than sequentially leads to faster and less variable ecosystem recovery.Nature Ecology & Evolution 1, 0068
Research |
Ecosystem restoration strengthens pollination network resilience and function
Removal of invasive exotic shrubs from mountaintop communities increased the number of pollinators and positively altered pollinator behaviour, which enhanced native fruit production, indicating that the degradation of ecosystem functions is partly reversible.Nature 542, 223–227
News and Comment
News and Views |
Ecological restoration: Soil microbes call the shots
Restoration of damaged ecosystems usually involves fairly crude techniques. A new study suggests that the use of soil inocula can ‘design’ new target communities more subtly.Nature Plants 2, 16117
Comments and Opinion |
Megaproject reclamation and climate change
Megaprojects such as oil sands mining require large-scale and long-term closure and reclamation plans. Yet these plans are created and approved without considering future climate and hydrological conditions, jeopardizing the sustainability of reclaimed landscapes.Nature Climate Change 5, 963–966
Research Highlights |
Environmental engineering: The fast track to fertile soil
Cyanobacterial inoculation can accelerate the reversal of desertification by promoting the restoration of vegetation and topsoil stability
Comments and Opinion |
Restoration sedimentology
River regulation and sea-level rise have damaged deltaic ecosystems as well as the sedimentological processes that support them. More scientific effort needs to be directed towards restoring land-building processes in our vanishing deltas.Nature Geoscience 5, 758–759
News |
Cold blamed for Bolivia's mass fish deaths
Extreme weather wreaks havoc in the rivers.
Research Highlights |
Ecology: Understudy takes on tortoise's roleNature 473, 8